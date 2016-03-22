San Diego State 93, Washington 78

Senior forward Winston Shepard had 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping second-seeded San Diego State beat third-seeded Washington 93-78 Monday night in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Sophomore guard Trey Kell scored 16 points for San Diego State (27-9), which will play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley scored 13 points, and junior forward Matt Shrigley had 12.

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 20 points and nine rebounds for Washington (19-15). Freshman forward Marquese Chriss scored 19 points. Senior guard Andrew Andrews had 17.

San Diego State staged a 16-2 run to take a 23-12 lead midway through the first half. Washington cut the deficit to three on a layup by freshman forward Matisse Thybulle, but the Aztecs ended the half with a 13-2 run and carried a 45-29 lead into the break.

The Aztecs went up 51-33 early in the second half. The Huskies got within 12 on two free throws by Murray, but the Aztecs quickly re-established an 18-point lead. The Huskies rallied once more to get within six, but the Aztecs responded with an 11-2 run to secure their place in the quarterfinals.