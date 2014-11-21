Preview: Washington at Seattle

Washington begins a grueling stretch when it visits the KeyArena for a game against city rival Seattle. It is the first of five straight road games for the Huskies, who cruised out of the gate with an easy win over overmatched South Carolina State in their opener. The Huskies are 25-4 all-time against Seattle, including an 88-78 win last season.

Seattle hopes to challenge for a title in its third season in the Western Athletic Conference. The Redhawks jumped to Division I in 2009, when they went 17-14. Since then, however, Cameron Dollar’s team has not had a winning season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Comcast (Channel 10), Dish and DirecTV (Channel 22).

ABOUT SEATTLE (1-1): Guard Isiah Umipig paces the Redhawks’ attack and may very well pace the nation in scoring. The explosive guard averaged 19.5 points a game last season, ninth-highest of any returning player in the nation. Seattle hammered Omaha 98-74 on Wednesday behind 24 points from Umipig.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-0): Robert Upshaw had an impressive debut for the Huskies, tying the program’s single-game blocks record with seven against South Carolina State. Nigel Williams-Goss, a Pac-12 all-freshman pick last season, was three assists shy of a triple double with 10 points and a career-high tying 12 rebounds in the opener. Junior Gilles Dierickx, a 7-foot center from Belgium, will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a stress fracture in his right foot.

TIP-INS

1. This is Lorenzo Romar’s 400th game as coach at Washington.

2. Seattle went 13-17 last season.

3. Umipig is averaging 23.5 points after two games this season.

PREDICTION: Washington 74, Seattle 68.