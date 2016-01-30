USC 98, Washington 88

Forward Nikola Jovanovic scored 28 points and four other USC teammates reached double figures on Saturday as the Trojans defeated Washington 98-88 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

USC (16-5, 6-3 Pac-12) used a second-half surge to end any doubt and snuff out any thoughts the Huskies (14-7, 6-3) had of winning on the road.

The Trojans took a 44-33 lead into halftime, only to see Washington get within six points on two free throws by guard Andrew Andrews.

Trojans Guard Katin Reinhardt answered with a 3-point jumper to push the lead to nine. Jovanovic and Reinhardt had the hot hands and had an stalled any attempt Washington made to gain any momentum.

The closest the Huskies would get was when forward Marquise Chriss’ layup with just under three minutes made the score 87-80.

Chriss and guard Dejounte Murray led the Huskies with 18 points apiece. Andrews added 15 points.

Guard Jordan McLaughlin scored 19, forward Bennie Boatwright 15, Reinhardt 11 and guard Elijah Steward added 10 points for the Trojans.

USC’s free-throw shooting played a key role in the Trojans’ victory. While the Huskies’ defense clamped down and did not allow a USC field goal for nearly six minutes, the Trojans did most of their damage from the charity stripe.

For the game, USC made 32 of 37 free throws (86.5 percent). Washington made 85.7 percent of its free throws going 24 of 28.