6 months ago
USC routs Washington behind McLaughlin
March 5, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 6 months ago

USC routs Washington behind McLaughlin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

USC routs Washington behind McLaughlin

Jordan McLaughlin had 22 points, nine assists and four steals, leading USC to a 74-58 victory over visiting Washington on Saturday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Chimezie Metu scored 17 points for USC (23-8, 10-8 Pac-12), which concluded the regular season with back-to-back wins after losing four in a row. Nick Rakocevic came off the bench to post 10 points and eight rebounds.

Noah Dickerson had 27 points and eight rebounds for Washington (9-21, 2-16), which lost 12 in a row. Matisse Thybulle had 19 points and five assists.

The Huskies were missing freshman sensation Markelle Fultz, the Pac-12 scoring leader who is out with a knee injury.

Four early baskets by Dickerson and a 3-pointer by Thybulle helped Washington outscore USC 14-4 over the first five minutes. The Trojans cut the deficit to four on a dunk by Charles Buggs and got within two on a 3-pointer by McLaughlin, but the Huskies quickly reestablished an eight-point lead following a jumper by Dominic Green midway through the opening period.

USC continued to battle back. The Trojans finally tied the game on a 3-pointer by Buggs with just under three minutes to play in the half. They took a 33-31 lead on a dunk by Metu and carried a 39-33 advantage into the break.

The Trojans extended their lead to seven on a few occasions early in the second half, but the Huskies cut the deficit to three on a layup by Malik Dime. USC responded with 6-1 and 7-3 runs to take a 63-54 lead on a basket by Rakocevic.

The Trojans stretched the lead to 10 on a layup by McLaughlin, went up by 15 on two free throws by De'Anthony Melton and led by as many as 18 in the final minute.

