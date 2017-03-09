USC dumps Huskies, sets up showdown with UCLA

LAS VEGAS -- Crosstown rivals USC and UCLA will meet again after the Trojans advanced in the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday behind Chimezie Metu's 24 points and nine rebounds in a 78-73 win over Washington.

USC's victory sets up a quarterfinal matchup Thursday against No. 3 UCLA at T-Mobile Arena. The Trojans (24-8) and the Bruins (28-3) split their regular-season series.

Bennie Boatwright added 13 points and five rebounds for the Trojans, who held off a late rally by Washington.

The Huskies (9-22) cut their deficit to 75-71 with 38 seconds left on a Matisse Thybulle 3-pointer. After De'Anthony Melton sank one of two free throws for USC, Malik Dime made a layup to cut the lead to 76-73 with 22 seconds left.

Washington had hopes of tying the game after USC's Shaqquan Aaron missed two free throws with 21 seconds left, but a 3-point attempt by David Crisp was off the mark.

Aaron was fouled again with three seconds left, but this time he made both to secure the win.

Washington ends its season with a 13-game losing streak. Crisp had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Noah Dickerson contributed 18 points.

High-profile freshman point guard Markelle Fultz did not play for the Huskies. He missed six of the last eight games with a knee injury.

USC came back from a 10-point deficit with 3:33 left in the first half. After Thybulle made a 3-pointer to put the Huskies ahead 37-27, USC proceeded to outscore the Huskies 10-2 to get back in the game.

All of those points came off layups or dunks as the Trojans became more aggressive to the hoop. Metu had a dunk and a layup in that stretch. He had 12 points and six rebounds by halftime.

Crisp's 3-pointer put Washington ahead 42-39 with 18:54 left in regulation.

Behind six points by Melton and four by Metu, USC then went on a 13-2 run to move ahead 52-44 with 14:55 remaining. The lead grew to 67-53 with 9:10 left on a 3-pointer by Elijah Stewart.