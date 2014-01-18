Preview: Washington at Stanford

Stanford senior forward Josh Huestis looks like his old self again, even with the new haircut he unveiled earlier this week. After opening Pac-12 play with several sub-par performances, Huestis heads into Saturday’s game against visiting Washington on a roll after collecting 15 points and five boards in Wednesday’s 80-48 victory over Washington State. “He was the Josh we have all come to know,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “He was great on the boards. He hit his open shots and finished strong around the basket. He did it all.”

While Stanford has won two straight after dropping its first two Pac-12 contests, Washington is looking for a bounce-back effort following Wednesday’s 82-56 loss at California. “We couldn’t really do anything right,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters. “We were outrebounded. We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t finish. They chewed us up when they had the basketball. They beat us pretty soundly.” Guard C.J. Wilcox, who averages a team-high 20.3 points, provided the lone bright spot by scoring in double figures for the 18th time this season.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-7, 3-2 Pac-12): The Huskies, who start four guards along with 6-9 forward Perris Blackwell, struggled inside the paint against the taller Golden Bears and face a similar challenge against Stanford’s formidable frontcourt. Blackwell averages 10.3 points and a team-high seven rebounds, but missed all five of his shots and finished with one point and one board in 23 minutes against California. Junior wing Mike Anderson has faded after an impressive non-conference run, averaging three points and 5.9 rebounds over his last seven games.

ABOUT STANFORD (11-5, 2-2): Besides Huestis’ haircut, the biggest news from Wednesday’s win was the play of Stanford’s bench. Dawkins has used a starting lineup of Huestis, Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown, Dwight Powell and Stefan Nastic for all 16 games, but he might be able to give them some much-needed rest if players such as Marcus Allen and Robbie Lemons can build on Wednesday’s game, when the reserves accounted for 28 points. Powell, who has averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in four career games against the Huskies, leads the team with 25 steals.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 1-9 against Washington under Dawkins.

2. Wilcox scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers, in last season’s 65-60 win at Stanford.

3. Stanford is 8-0 when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Stanford 73, Washington 61