Preview: Washington at Stanford

Washington won its first 11 games and climbed to No. 13 in the coaches’ poll, but the No. 19 Huskies have lost two straight heading into Sunday’s game at Stanford. Washington was stunned by Stony Brook last Sunday and lost its Pac-12 opener Friday night at California. The Huskies will try to avoid starting 0-2 in conference play for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Nigel Williams-Goss is the type of player who can carry a team to a win and the Washington point guard might need that type of effort against the Cardinal. He came close to a triple-double against California, totaling 19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He’ll be matched against Chasson Randle, who tied his career high of 33 points in the first meeting against the visiting Huskies last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-2, 0-1 Pac-12): Shawn Kemp Jr. got off to a great start this season, averaging 14.5 points in the first four games and shooting 23-for-37 from the floor. But the 6-9 senior forward has reached double figures twice in the last nine games. He scored six points in the loss to Stony Brook and was even more transparent against the Golden Bears, finishing with four points on 2-for-7 shooting in his 100th game with the Huskies.

ABOUT STANFORD (9-3, 1-0): The Cardinal suffered a key loss up front this week when freshman forward Reid Travis, fifth on the team in scoring (7.5) and second in rebounding (6.9), was lost to a stress fracture in his left leg. Grant Verhoeven took over his starting spot in Friday’s win against Washington State and went scoreless with six rebounds in 15 minutes before fouling out. Rosco Allen and Michael Humphrey, both 6-9 freshmen, will likely see their minutes rise as well.

TIP-INS

1. Washington backup F Robert Upshaw, who led the nation at 4.6 blocks per game entering Saturday, is seven from tying the single-season school record of 67 held by David Dixon and Christian Welp.

2. Randle has 241 career 3-pointers and needs one more to become the school’s all-time career leader.

3. The Cardinal are trying to start 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Washington 72, Stanford 69