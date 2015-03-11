Preview: Washington vs. Stanford

Stanford will try to turn things around before it’s too late when the sixth-seeded Cardinal face No. 11 seed Washington in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Stanford comes in riding a season-long three-game losing streak, most recently a 22-point drubbing against regular-season conference champion Arizona. Washington, meanwhile, is coming off an upset victory against then-No. 13 Utah after the Huskies had lost 10 of their previous 11 games.

Stanford beat the Huskies by eight points in overtime on Jan. 4 and by 10 in regulation 18 days later. The biggest difference in the two games was the Huskies had 7-foot center Robert Upshaw in the first game, but he was kicked off the team two days before the second meeting after averaging 10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocks. With Upshaw, the Huskies started 11-0 and were ranked as high as No. 13 in the coaches’ poll before a loss to Stony Brook on Dec. 28 began the unraveling that led to an 0-3 start in conference play.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, FSN Prime Ticket, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (16-14): Nigel Williams-Goss figures to be one of the top scorers in the Pac-12 next season as five of the six players who averaged more points are seniors. Williams-Goss, a 6-3 sophomore point guard, scored 28 points in the regular-season finale against Utah to bump his average to 15.6. His matchup against Chasson Randle figures to be one of the key points of the game.

ABOUT STANFORD (18-12): Randle was selected to the all-conference first team for the second consecutive season after averaging 19.1 points, second most in the Pac-12. He reached double figures in scoring in every game but one, a 49-43 win against Denver on Dec. 13, and averaged 22 points and five assists in the two games against the Huskies. His sidekick in the starting backcourt, Marcus Allen, is averaging just 5.4 points a game, but he’s a Las Vegas native who should feel right at home.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will play third-seeded Utah on Thursday.

2. Washington has trailed at the half of its last 14 games.

3. Washington F Shawn Kemp, the team’s fourth-leading scorer (9.9), has missed the last four games (calf) and is questionable for the tournament opener.

PREDICTION: Stanford 70, Washington 62