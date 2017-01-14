Preview: Washington at Stanford

Stanford forward Reid Travis is unlikely to be named Pac-12 player of the year, but there’s no denying his impact on the Cardinal program. The team’s leading scorer and rebounder aims for another strong outing Saturday as the Cardinal face visiting Washington, which opened its Bay Area swing on Thursday with a 69-59 loss to California.

The Cardinal snapped a four-game losing streak and recorded its first league win under first-year coach Jerod Haase with Thursday’s 84-54 rout of Washington State. Travis returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a right shoulder injury and had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting along with six rebounds in 20 minutes. The 6-8 junior, who ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.6 boards a game and third in scoring at 17.5, set the tone early as Stanford bounced back from lopsided losses to Arizona, USC and UCLA with a wire-to-wire victory over the Cougars. Washington, whose only Pac-12 victory came against Oregon State, could struggle to contain Travis minus senior forward Malik Dime, who will miss 4-5 weeks with a broken pinky finger on his right hand.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12): Freshman point guard Markelle Fultz, averaging 21.5 points and 6.3 assists, turned in his worst offensive performance of the season against Cal with 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Huskies struggled at the foul line (10-of-17) but turned in a solid defensive effort against the Bears with reserve forward Matthew Atewe playing 24 quality minutes in place of Dime, who was averaging a team-best 2.6 blocks per game. Sophomore guard David Crisp, who has scored in double figures in eight straight games, made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Thursday’s win over Cal.

ABOUT STANFORD (9-8, 1-4): The Cardinal may have found their answer at point guard in 6-2 sophomore Robert Cartwright, who set a career-high for the second straight game with 21 points in the victory over Washington State. Cartwright has backed up Christian Sanders and Marcus Sheffield most of the season but has averaged 19.5 points while going 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the last two games against UCLA and the Cougars. Junior forward Dorian Pickens, the team’s second-leading scorer, broke out of a three-game shooting slump with 18 points against Washington State.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies have won the last two meetings between the teams, but Stanford holds a 74-71 edge in the all-time series.

2. Stanford is shooting a league-worst 42.5 percent from the field.

3. Washington F Noah Dickerson is averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds since moving into the starting lineup 12 games ago.

PREDICTION: Stanford 66, Washington 63