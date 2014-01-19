(Updated: CLARIFIED Kemp’s season highs in graph )

Stanford 79, Washington 67: Chasson Randle matched his career high with 33 points and Dwight Powell added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinal rolled past the visiting Huskies.

Randle made 11 of his 15 shots from the field and was 10-of-13 from the foul line to lead Stanford (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12), which shot 54.2 percent and won for just the second time in its last 11 games against Washington. Josh Huestis contributed 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting along with 10 rebounds.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 17 points and Shawn Kemp, Jr. posted a season high in points (13) and matched his season high with six rebounds for Washington (11-8, 3-3), which was 5-of-20 from 3-point range. C.J. Wilcox, who entered the game as the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer at 20.3 points, was held to a season-low nine points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Stanford, which has won three straight after opening Pac-12 play with two losses, shot 54 percent in the first half and led 41-36 at the break. Washington forward Perris Blackwell headed to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 17 minutes remaining, and Randle scored seven straight points to put Stanford ahead 54-43 nearly five minutes later.

Andrew Andrews (eight points) scored to cut the deficit to 65-58 with just under five minutes to play, but Stanford answered with seven straight points and held on for a sweep of the Washington schools. Randle, who was held to a season-low six points in Wednesday’s win over Washington State, scored at least 30 points for the third time this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blackwell, who scored a total of nine points over his previous three games, finished with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. … Stanford improved to 9-0 when leading at the half. … Wilcox, who scored 27 points in the Huskies’ 65-60 win at Stanford last season, was held to one field goal in the second half and failed to score in double digits for the first time this season.