Stanford 71, Washington 69: Chasson Randle sank a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left as the sixth-seeded Cardinal scored the final seven points to avoid the upset in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Randle, who was selected to the all-conference first team for the second consecutive season after averaging 19.1 points, was 2-for-10 from the field with seven points when he took a pass from Marcus Allen and hit the game-winner for the Cardinal, who will play third-seeded Utah on Thursday. Stefan Nastic led Stanford (19-12) with 21 points, Anthony Brown scored 16 and Reid Travis added 14 points off the bench.

Andrew Andrews scored 22 points and Nigel Williams-Goss had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the 11th-seeded Huskies (16-15). Mike Anderson added nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and freshman Dan Kingma scored a season-high nine off the bench, all in the first half

Kingma missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28 seconds left and Stanford didn’t call timeout, instead Rosco Allen missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds on the clock. Allen ran down the long rebound and passed out to Randle for the winning basket.

Brown missed a breakaway dunk that would have given Stanford a three-point lead with 4:05 left and Williams-Goss hit a transition 3 on the other end to put Washington up 66-64. Jernard Jarreau then hit another 3 from the corner and the lead was 69-64 with 3:25 on the clock, but those would be Washington’s final points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington made a season high 13 3-pointers on 20 attempts. …. Washington F Shawn Kemp, Jr., the team’s fourth-leading scorer (9.9), missed his fifth straight game (calf). … Washington shot 15-for-25 from the field in the second half.