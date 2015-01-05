Stanford goes OT to hand Huskies 3rd loss in row

STANFORD, Calif. -- Guard Chasson Randle, ailing and a bit weak, challenged the nation’s top shot-blocker with the game on the line Sunday, and Randle and Stanford came out a winner.

Randle scored a game-high 24 points, and his driving layup over 7-foot Washington center Robert Upshaw with 2.2 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime. Stanford then finished off No. 21 Washington in the extra period for a 68-60 victory at Maples Pavilion, sending the Huskies to their third consecutive loss.

Stanford (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) dominated Washington (11-3, 0-2) in the overtime. Guard Anthony Brown, who finished with 16 points, hit a jumper at the 4:10 mark of the extra period to give the Cardinal a lead it never lost.

The drama came at the end of regulation.

Brown cut a four-point Stanford deficit to two with two free throws with 14.4 seconds to go in the second half, and Stanford had a chance to tie or win after Washington guard Nigel Williams-Goss missed the front end of a one-and-one with 13.4 seconds left.

Randle got the ball at the top of the key and drove the lane. As he neared the basket, he was confronted by Upshaw, who blocked four shots Sunday and leads the nation with an average of 4.6 blocks a game.

“I just tried to get into his body and get as much room from him as possible,” the 6-foot-2 Randle said.

Randle banked the shot in over Upshaw, scoring a bucket that changed the game’s momentum.

“He’s made so many big plays for us,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “We expect him to step up to the challenge. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the country, and he showed it again tonight.”

Randle was not feeling his best, and he had a raspy voice in his postgame interview.

“I‘m not sure what it is,” Randle said regarding the ailment that affected him past few days. “It might be a common cold, but I have been having a headache, a sore throat. I was a little winded.”

Randle still played all 45 minutes and was Stanford’s man in the clutch.

“That’s what he does; that’s who he is,” said Cardinal center Stefan Nastic, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar was pleased with his team’s overall performance, even though the Huskies went more than 13 minutes in the middle of the game without a field goal.

“Tonight was more like that team (that started 11-0),” Romar said. “We competed, we defended. We played well enough to win. The last two games, we didn’t play well enough to win.”

Forward Shawn Kemp Jr. had 19 points for Washington, and Upshaw had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Guard Andrew Andrews added 13 points.

Stanford was aided by Washington’s scoring slump in the middle portion of the game. Over a span of 13:39 that bridged the late stages of the first half and the early part of the second, the Huskies missed all 15 of their field-goal attempts.

The Huskies scored just three points in that stretch, helping the Cardinal turn a 10-point deficit with 9:53 left in the first half into a seven-point lead with 16:33 remaining in the second half.

Washington bounced back to take a 39-37 lead as Kemp scored seven straight points, the last two coming on free throws.

The lead see-sawed until Williams-Goss made a 10-footer to put Washington ahead 50-49 with 3:23 remaining. Upshaw added a layup to make it 52-49, and the Washington lead eventually grew to five points with 2:13 left.

However, the Huskies could not handle Randle, who scored nine of his points in the final eight minutes of regulation.

“Randle was awfully tough,” Romar said. “He made some clutch shots at the end. He got us last year, too.”

Randle scored 33 points in one of the Cardinal’s two wins against the Huskies last season, and he got the best of Washington again Sunday in the teams’ first meeting this season.

NOTES: G Nigel Williams-Goss, Washington’s leader in scoring and assists, left the game with 15:16 left in the first half due to back spasms. After a visit to the locker room with the trainer, Williams-Goss returned to the game with 11:06 remaining in the half. He finished with just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. ... Stanford G Chasson Randle made just one of seven 3-point shots Sunday, but that was enough for him to set the school record for career 3-point shots made, 242. ... Stanford played its second consecutive game without starting F Reid Travis, a freshman who is sidelined indefinitely due to a stress fracture in his leg. ... Washington won its first 11 games of the season for just the second time in Lorenzo Romar’s 13 seasons as head coach. However, the Huskies are 0-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in seven seasons.