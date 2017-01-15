Stanford hangs on to defeat Washington

Stanford was reeling as its big second-half lead disappeared. But Michael Humphrey saved the day.

The junior forward scored eight of his team-high 18 points during the final 4:15 on Saturday night to lead the Cardinal (10-8) to a 76-69 win over Washington (8-9) at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif.

Stanford took its biggest lead, 21 points, on its first bucket of the second half, but Washington started finding its shooting touch.

The Huskies outscored the Cardinal 19-6 to get within single digits, 51-43.

Washington tied it at 63 on a 3-pointer by David Crisp. But Humphrey took over, scoring the game's next seven points. His free throw with 27 seconds left put the Cardinal back up by 11.

Huskies freshman star Markelle Fultz scored 25 of his game-high 34 points in the second half. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists, two steals and two blocks. Crisp was the only other Washington player to score in double digits.

Marcus Allen had a season-high 15 points for Stanford, which shot 46 percent from the field.

Stanford broke open a close game midway through the first half while holding the Huskies to three field goals over the final 10:20 of the half. The Cardinal outscored Washington 24-7 over that stretch to take a 43-24 lead at the break.

Stanford shot 60 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, while holding Washington to 33 percent shooting. The Cardinal had 10 first half assists, but none in the second half.

The Huskies, who dropped to 1-4 in the conference, host Colorado on Wednesday.

Stanford, which swept the Washington schools this week after losing its first four conference games, plays on Thursday at Oregon State, which is winless in Pac-12 play.