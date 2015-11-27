Texas 82, Washington 70

Freshman guard Eric Davis Jr. scored 15 points and junior point guard Isaiah Taylor added 14 as Texas knocked off Washington 82-70 on Thursday in the consolation round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Senior center Cameron Ridley contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds and senior guard Javan Felix added 13 points for the Longhorns (2-2). Texas was 30 of 42 from the free-throw line while avenging a 77-71 loss to the Huskies in the Nov. 13 season-opening game played in China.

Senior guard Andrew Andrews scored 20 points and freshman forward Marquese Chriss chipped in with 15 for Washington (3-2). Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 13 points and nine rebounds and freshman guard David Crisp added 13 points.

The Huskies recovered from a 15-point deficit in the first half to pull within 51-48 on Chriss’ basket with 12:48 left in the game. The margin was four two-plus minutes later when Felix drained a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run that gave Texas a 64-53 edge with 8:56 to play.

Freshman guard Kerwin Roach Jr. hit a 3-pointer to stretch the Longhorns’ lead to 13 with 5:36 to go. Andrews scored 10 points during a 11-4 run that pulled the Huskies within 74-68 with 2:33 left before Texas made eight consecutive free throws -- the last four by Taylor -- to seal it.

Washington led 13-8 after a basket by Andrews before Texas ripped off the next 14 points to take a nine-point lead just past the midpoint of the first half. The Longhorns’ lead reached 35-20 on a layup by Davis with 4:10 remaining before the Huskies finished strong to trail 41-31 at the break.