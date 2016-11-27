Robinson leads TCU past Washington

Reserve guard Alex Robinson scored eight of his team-high 24 points in a key stretch of the second half, and TCU defeated Washington 93-80 in the championship game of the Global Sports Classic Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz led all scorers with 27 points before fouling out with 7:01 left in the second half.

TCU forward Karviar Shepherd added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field with five rebounds, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had 10 points and five assists.

The teams face each other again Wednesday at TCU. First-year coach Jamie Dixon, formerly of Pittsburgh, has coached the Horned Frogs to a 6-0 start.

The Huskies (4-2) never led Saturday night. They rallied from a 51-39 deficit to cut the lead to 56-54 following a layup by guard Noah Dickerson with 11:51 left.

That's when Robinson took over. He culminated an 11-2 run with a three-pointer with 9:56 remaining to give the Horned Frogs a 67-56 lead. He also made two free throws and hit another 3-pointer in that run.

Washington, which made only 27.8 percent (5 of 18) of its 3-pointers against TCU's zone defense, did not get closer than 10 points after the run.

The Huskies had 18 turnovers.

Dickerson had a double-double for the Huskies with 14 points and 10 rebounds.