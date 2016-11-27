FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Robinson leads TCU past Washington
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
November 27, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 9 months ago

Robinson leads TCU past Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robinson leads TCU past Washington

Reserve guard Alex Robinson scored eight of his team-high 24 points in a key stretch of the second half, and TCU defeated Washington 93-80 in the championship game of the Global Sports Classic Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz led all scorers with 27 points before fouling out with 7:01 left in the second half.

TCU forward Karviar Shepherd added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field with five rebounds, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had 10 points and five assists.

The teams face each other again Wednesday at TCU. First-year coach Jamie Dixon, formerly of Pittsburgh, has coached the Horned Frogs to a 6-0 start.

The Huskies (4-2) never led Saturday night. They rallied from a 51-39 deficit to cut the lead to 56-54 following a layup by guard Noah Dickerson with 11:51 left.

That's when Robinson took over. He culminated an 11-2 run with a three-pointer with 9:56 remaining to give the Horned Frogs a 67-56 lead. He also made two free throws and hit another 3-pointer in that run.

Washington, which made only 27.8 percent (5 of 18) of its 3-pointers against TCU's zone defense, did not get closer than 10 points after the run.

The Huskies had 18 turnovers.

Dickerson had a double-double for the Huskies with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
