Washington State holds off Utah Valley

Reserve guard Charles Callison made two free throws with 24 seconds left as Washington State held off a late rally by visiting Utah Valley in an 83-76 victory in Pullman, Wash., on Wednesday night.

After Callison's free throws, Utah Valley guard Conner Toolson missed a 3-pointer and guard Jordan Poydas missed the follow attempt. It was one of 12 misses for Poydas without a made field goal in the game.

Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson was fouled with 11 seconds remaining and made two free throws to cement the victory for the Cougars (4-3).

Washington State reserve freshman guard Malachi Flynn led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Forwards Derrien King (13 points) and Hawkinson (12) also stood out for the Cougars.

Utah Valley (4-2) was led by 20 points from reserve guard Kenneth Ogbe. Isaac Neilson contributed 18 points and eight rebounds.

Utah Valley, which trailed by 19 points early in the second half, rallied to cut the lead to 77-76 with 1:02 left on a dunk by reserve guard Brandon Randolph. His score was part of a 7-0 run over a two-minute stretch.

The Wolverines earlier went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 70-65 on two free throws by Toolson with 6:40 remaining.

Washington State made 50 percent of its field goals while Utah Valley mustered only 37.3 percent and was 11 of 36 from 3-point range.