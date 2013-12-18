(Updated: CORRECTS time to 12:40 in graph 4)

Washington 73, Tulane 62: C.J. Wilcox led four players in double figures with 15 points as the visiting Huskies held on to knock off the Green Wave.

Perris Blackwell and Nigel Williams-Goss scored 12 points apiece for Washington (6-4), which made 22-of-28 free throws. Mike Anderson hit all three of his shot attempts - including a pair of 3-pointers - to finish with 10 points.

Jonathan Stark scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half to pace Tulane (5-6). Louis Dabney added 16 points but missed all five of his long-range attempts as the Green Wave finished 1-for-14 from 3-point distance.

The Huskies led by as many as 12 points in the first half and settled for a 41-32 lead at the break when Wilcox buried a buzzer-beater from halfcourt. Stark opened the scoring in the second half with a three-point play 11 seconds in and Dabney’s three-point play with 12:40 to go got the hosts within 50-47.

Washington would not record another field goal after Williams-Goss made a layup to make it 62-55 with 7:51 to go, but hit 11 free throws and buckled down on defense to keep the Green Wave at bay. Tulane was 2-for-11 from the floor over the final seven-plus minutes and never got closer than seven points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first meeting between the programs. ... Wilcox hit a free throw in the closing moments to become the 11th player in Huskies history to reach the 1,500-point mark. ... Washington returns home to play No. 10 Connecticut on Sunday.