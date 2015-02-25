Preview: Washington at UCLA

Peruse the current bubble lists of most bracketologists, and you’re likely not going to get too far before coming across UCLA. For example, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the 16-12 Bruins as one of his last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field of 68 as of Tuesday. UCLA, though, has a prime opportunity to pad its record as it closes the regular season with three home games against the Pac-12’s bottom three teams, beginning Wednesday against Washington.

“We are done with our road games,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said at his news conference following Saturday’s 57-47 loss at conference-leading Arizona. “We would have liked to have had a couple more (wins), but we didn’t get them. But we have a chance to get to 19 wins before we go to the (Pac-12) Tournament. That’s got to be on our guys (minds) with their approach, and it’s got to start on Wednesday against Washington.” Speaking of those Huskies, they snapped a seven-game losing streak Sunday with a win at Washington State, but rank only above USC in the Pac-12 standings.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-11, 4-10 Pac-12): Junior guard Andrew Andrews capped a career-high 35-point game by nailing the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left Sunday to give the Huskies their first victory in a month. “I’m just glad we got the win,” Andrews told reporters after hitting 11-of-18 shots, including six treys. “I was tired of losing.” Andrews (14.2 points) and Nigel Williams-Goss (15.3) are the only active players averaging double digits for Washington while Mike Anderson is pacing the active squad with 5.7 rebounds.

ABOUT UCLA (16-12, 8-7): The Bruins have lost three of their last five after going 0-for-Arizona last week in losing to the Wildcats and Sun Devils (68-66). All five UCLA starters are averaging double-digit points, led by Norman Powell (15.8), Bryce Alford (15.6) and freshman Kevon Looney (12.4), who’s also second in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 9.5 per outing. The Bruins, though, are scoring a pedestrian 70.4 points per game and ranked 10th in the conference in field-goal percentage at 42.6.

TIP-INS

1. This is the only regular-season meeting between Washington and UCLA, which has won four straight in the series.

2. The Bruins are 13-1 at home - including a 6-0 mark in Pac-12 play - while the Huskies are 3-5 and 2-5, respectively, on the road.

3. Washington junior F Jackson Jarreau started against Washington State in his first game back after missing the previous 10 contests due to arthroscopic knee surgery, finishing with six points and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

PREDICTION: UCLA 73, Washington 65