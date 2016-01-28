Preview: Washington at UCLA

Washington is right where UCLA wants to be in the Pac-12 standings - and if the Bruins hope to eventually get there, they’ll need to win games like Thursday’s tilt against the visiting Huskies. Washington enters the week tied for first with No. 24 Oregon and the Bruins are two games back with 11 conference games remaining.

Washington beat the Bruins in double-overtime when these teams met Jan. 1 in Seattle. UCLA leading scorer Bryce Alford (16.7) had some big 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, but his shooting was dismal the rest of the game; he finished 5-for-21 from the field, though he managed 30 points thanks to 17-for-18 from the free-throw line. His counterpart for the Huskies, Pac-12 scoring leader Andrew Andrews, scored 35 in that game on 7-for-19 from the field and 17-for-19 from the line. UCLA’s strength is down low, but top rebounder Tony Parker twisted an ankle in practice Monday and was held out Tuesday; he’s reportedly expected to play against Washington.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-6, 5-2 Pac-12): Andrews has been getting better offensive support lately from freshman forward Noah Dickerson, who scored 14 points against Utah for his fourth game in double figures in the last five. He went scoreless against UCLA earlier this month, so he’ll likely be looking to make up for that. The other starting freshman forward, Marquese Chriss, has also been shooting the ball effectively of late, converting 23-of-32 from the field in the last four games, and Dejounte Murray, a 6-5 freshman guard, has struggled with consistency on the offensive end, but is finding other methods to contribute, evident by his season-high 13 rebounds against the Utes.

ABOUT UCLA (12-8, 3-4): Isaac Hamilton didn’t cool off in last weekend’s loss at Oregon, but the Ducks found a way to keep the ball out of his hands, a strategy the Huskies will likely study closely. The 6-5 junior wing and second-leading scorer for the Bruins (16.3) scored 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, the first time he’d been held to single-digit shot attempts since the fourth game of the season. Aaron Holiday, the starting freshman point guard for UCLA, took advantage of the extra looks and scored a season-high 19 points against Oregon, but the Bruins would rather he be more of a facilitator against the Huskies, something he failed to accomplish in their last meeting, when he played a season-low 20 minutes because of foul trouble and was held to one assist.

TIP-INS

1. Alford is the first UCLA player since Earl Watson from 1998-2001 to notch at least 100 assists in each of his first three seasons.

2. Parker needs seven points for 1,000 in his career.

3. Andrews has taken at least 12 free throws in eight games this season and the Huskies have won seven of those contests.

PREDICTION: UCLA 80, Washington 76