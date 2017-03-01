Preview: Washington at UCLA

UCLA might be out of the hunt for a Pac-12 regular season title, but the No. 2 Bruins are playing as well as any team in the conference heading into their second-to-last game Wednesday night against visiting Washington. UCLA went 7-0 in February and that included wins against No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Arizona, the two teams that came into the week ahead of the Bruins in the Pac-12 standings.

UCLA remains a game back in the loss column to Oregon and Arizona, and the Ducks have Oregon State left on their schedule and the Wildcats have Arizona State, two teams in the bottom half of the conference standings. Washington has lost 10 in a row and could be without Pac-12 scoring leader Markelle Fultz (23.2), who missed the last game and three of the previous five with a knee injury. Fultz is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, as is UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball, so that matchup would take center stage if Fultz is available. Fultz had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals against UCLA last month, and Ball finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in the 107-66 victory.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-19, 2-14 Pac-12): With the anticipated departure of Fultz to the NBA after this season, it's a toss-up who will take over as the No. 1 scoring option next season. Carlos Johnson, a 6-4 freshman shooting guard, took advantage of Fultz's absence to score 17 points in a 79-71 loss Sunday against Washington State, and he showed he could produce with Fultz on the court too, scoring 19 points and pulling down 12 rebounds two weeks ago against Arizona State. David Crisp, a 6-foot sophomore point guard, has also shown his ability to score in bunches, putting up 31 points while Fultz was sidelined Feb. 11 against Utah and reaching double figures in scoring in 19 of the last 20 games.

ABOUT UCLA (26-3, 13-3): Isaac Hamilton, the team's leading scorer last season (16.8), has been losing playing time to Aaron Holiday since the last game against Washington. Hamilton averages 29.9 minutes this season, but hasn't played more than 28 in the last six games, and his court time doesn't figure to improve as he's a combined 4-for-17 from 3-point range in the last two games, dropping his scoring average to 13.6, which is fourth-best on the team. Holiday, meanwhile, is averaging 26.6 minutes and has played more than that in five of the last six games, often in place of Hamilton down the stretch of close games.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA's 1.86 assist-to-turnover ratio would be the second highest in a season since the NCAA began keeping the stat in 1992-93. West Virginia has the best of 2.01 set during the 2005-06 season.

2. UCLA G Bryce Alford needs 11 3-pointers to reach 318 for his career and surpass Jason Kapono for No. 1 in the program's record book.

3. The Bruins joined the 2015-16 Oregon team as the only teams to win back-to-back games at Arizona and Arizona State in the past four seasons.

PREDICTION: UCLA 104, Washington 71