UCLA 88, Washington 66
February 26, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

UCLA 88, Washington 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UCLA 88, Washington 66: Norman Powell had 24 points and seven rebounds as the Bruins led wire-to-wire while dominating the visiting Huskies.Tony Parker had 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Isaac Hamilton hadhis first career double-double with 16 points and 10 assists for UCLA (17-12,9-7 Pac-12), which was coming off a pair of losses last week in Arizona. TheBruins, who also received nine points and seven rebounds from Kevon Looney andseven points and seven assists from Bryce Alford, shot a season-high 62.7percent from the floor and owned the glass with a 42-20 rebound advantage.

Andrew Andrews scored 18 points to paceWashington (15-12, 4-11), which lost for the eighth time in nine outings.Nigel Williams-Goss added 17 points and eight assists, and Darin Johnson had 11points off the bench for the Huskies, who shot only 37.7 percent from the fielddespite draining a season-high 12 3-pointers in 29 attempts.

UCLA jumped out to a 13-2 lead over the opening2:45, but Washington was still hanging around at 24-14 with 11:30 remaining inthe half. The Bruins, though, closed out the stanza with a 22-11 run to take a46-25 lead into the break and wound up shooting 64.5 percent from the field andoutrebounding the Huskies 24-10 over the opening 20 minutes.

Picking up where it left off, UCLA outscoredWashington 7-2 to open the second half and expanded its lead to a game-high 67-36on a Looney 3-pointer with 11 minutes remaining. Despite connecting on 11 3-pointersover the final 20 minutes, the Huskies never got closer than 20 points in thesecond half in falling to 2-6 in conference road play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington played withoutthird-leading scorer Shawn Kemp, Jr. (concussion). … UCLA improved to 30-3 at home intwo seasons under coach Steve Alford and is 14-1 and averaging 81 points per contestthis season. … The Bruins notched their seventh 80-point game of the season,and their 88 points marked a Pac-12 play season high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
