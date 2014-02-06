Preview: Washington at Utah

Washington leading scorer C.J. Wilcox hopes to leave with better memories after he visits Utah for the second time in his career Thursday night. Wilcox, a native of Pleasant Grove, Utah who led the state in scoring as a high school junior six years ago, had one of the worst games of his career two years in his first Pac-12 game at Utah, scoring five points on 2-for-13 shooting in the 18-point loss. Wilcox has continued to elevate his offensive numbers across the board this season, averaging 19.8 points, second in the conference, and shooting 60.5 percent from the field over the last three games.

Utah point guard Delon Wright scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first meeting with the Huskies this season, a 59-57 win by host Washington on Jan. 8. Wright is coming off a 17-point, 11-assist effort in an overtime loss Saturday against Colorado, putting a triple-double realistically within reach. The player who needs to catch fire for the Utes is forward Jordan Loveridge, who is 6-for-25 in the last two games, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range; he had a season-low four points in Saturday s loss to the Buffaloes.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-9, 5-4 Pac-12): The Huskies can t be pleased after losing to 11th-place Washington State on Saturday, which kept the Huskies out of a three-way tie for second. Freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss had been steady with the ball lately - highlighted by his 32-point, zero-turnover performance Jan. 25 against Oregon State - but committed six turnovers against the Cougars. Washington needs more from shooting guard Andrew Andrews, who s averaging 14.2 points in the five conference wins and eight points in the four losses.

ABOUT UTAH (14-7, 3-6): Brandon Taylor is another player whose individual success seems to be tied to the team ’s performance. Before scoring 17 points in the overtime loss against Colorado, the Utes were 7-0 this season when Taylor scored in double figures. The sophomore guard had the breakout game of his career against Washington last season, producing then-career highs of 19 points and six assists in the 74-65 win.

TIP-INS

1. Utah’s seven losses have all come on the road, by a combined 26 points.

2. Wilcox s father, Craig Wilcox, played basketball for BYU from 1993-95.

3. Utah holds opponents to 29.2 percent on 3-pointers, tops in the Pac-12.

PREDICTION: Utah 68, Washington 63