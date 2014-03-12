Preview: Washington vs. Utah

Utah reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2008-09, but the Utes are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They’ll aim to improve their chances with a long run at this week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, starting with Wednesday’s first-round matchup against No. 9 seed Washington. The teams split two meetings this season, with Washington winning 59-57 in Seattle and Utah registering a 78-69 victory in Salt Lake City.

The Utes’ weak non-conference schedule and lack of signature wins has some experts suggesting No. 8 seed Utah needs to win the league tournament in order to advance to the Big Dance. While the Utes have a chance at an at-large berth, Washington must win four games in four days to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. The winner will have the unenviable task of facing regular-season champion Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (17-14): The Huskies closed the regular season by winning three of their final four, and senior guard C.J. Wilcox averaged 22 points in his last two contests. The Huskies have received solid production from freshmen guards Andrew Andrews and Nigel Williams-Goss, who have combined to average 26.1 points in league play. Forward Desmond Simmons has five rebounds in each of his last three games for the Huskies, who were outrebounded in both meetings with Utah during the regular season.

ABOUT UTAH (20-10): Guard Delon Wright was named to the first team All-Pac-12 squad along with the Pac-12 All-Defensive team after averaging a team-high 16.1 points for the Utes, who posted impressive wins over Arizona State, Colorado and California before losing 61-60 at Stanford on Saturday. Forward Jordan Loveridge leads the team with six double-doubles, and averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds in two games against Washington this season. The Utes are second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense while holding teams to an average of 64 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Utes are 18-3 when leading at halftime.

2. Wilcox received second-team all-Pac-12 honors and Williams-Goss was named to the league’s all-freshman team.

3. Wright ranks second in the league in steals per game (2.57), sixth in blocks (1.33) and 12th in rebounds (6.9).

PREDICTION: Utah 70, Washington 64