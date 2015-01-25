Preview: Washington at Utah

Utah seeks its 15th consecutive home victory when it hosts streaking Washington on Sunday. The No. 11 Utes are 12-0 at home this season while emerging as one of the better teams in the Pac-12 and are coming off an 86-64 trouncing of Washington State on Wednesday. The Huskies have won three consecutive games and edged Colorado 52-50 on Thursday when guard Andrew Andrews knocked down a jumper with one second remaining.

Washington began the season with 11 consecutive victories and then lost four in a row before the recent turnaround. The Utes were sailing along in Pac-12 play until being smacked by Arizona 69-51 on Jan. 17 and the beat down led to some inner soul-searching. “You hate to have games like that one, but you need to have them,” guard Brandon Taylor told reporters. “It exposed our weaknesses.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-4, 3-3 Pac-12): Andrews averages 12.4 points and he scored 12 in the win over Colorado but was unhappy about his 3-of-12 shooting despite hitting the game-winning shot. “I’m a perfectionist so I was still worried about all the ones I missed,” Andrews told reporters. “I just really haven’t gotten into that I made the shot, because I feel like I shot terrible.” Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss leads the Huskies in scoring (14.7) and assists (6.3), center Robert Upshaw (10.8 points) leads the squad in rebounds (8.1) and blocked shots (79) and forward Shawn Kemp, Jr. averages 10.2 points.

ABOUT UTAH (15-3, 5-1): Freshman post player Jakob Poeltl (9.1 points, team-best 7.9 rebounds) is questionable after missing the Washington State with an ankle injury. Point guard Delon Wright leads the team in scoring (15.1) and assists (5.9) while forward Jordan Loveridge (11.4) and Taylor (10.5) also are averaging in double digits. “Brandon is an absolute little warrior,” Utes coach Larry Krystowiak told reporters about the 5-10, 167-pound Taylor. “Pound-for-pound, I think he’d kick the snot out of anybody on the basketball court. He brings it on a daily basis and he plays the right way.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split 16 previous meetings.

2. Upshaw has blocked five or more shots nine times this season.

3. Loveridge is three points away from becoming the 37th player in Utah history to score 1,000 career points.

PREDICTION: Utah 66, Washington 65