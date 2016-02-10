Preview: Washington at Utah

Washington looks to even the score at Utah on Wednesday after losing the first meeting against the Utes 80-75 in overtime on Jan. 24. The Huskies sit tied for third in the Pac-12 with Utah not far behind tied for fourth place.

After beating Arizona State 95-83 in overtime last Wednesday, Washington suffered a 77-72 setback versus No. 14 Arizona on Saturday. The Huskies made just one of their final seven shot attempts, and second-leading scorer Dejounte Murray was held to 11 points after going for 34 against the Sun Devils. Utah had its five-game-winning streak snapped 71-69 at Oregon State on Thursday and the Utes closed out the road swing with another loss at No. 12 Oregon 76-66 on Sunday. Jakob Poeltl, the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, was held to 13 points after scoring at least 20 in four straight contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-8, 7-4 Pac-12): Freshman forward Noah Dickerson has been dealing with a nagging left ankle injury the past three games, and coach Lorenzo Romar is unsure of Dickerson’s status for Wednesday’s game. “With Noah, you talk about the physicality,” Romar told reporters on Monday. “He may be our most physical post player. He probably is out of the guys who are playing.” The Huskies will need Dickerson to contend with seven-footer Poeltl, who led the Utes with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting on Jan. 24.

ABOUT UTAH (17-7, 6-5): The Utes play five of their final seven conference games at home after playing seven of the first 11 on the road. “It’s going to be fun to get back home and finally play more games at home,” sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma told reporters on Monday. “We’re a different team at home than on the road.” Kuzma, the Utes’ second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game, is averaging 15.4 points in his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Washington’s 7-4 record through 11 league games is its best start since the 2011-12 season.

2. Utah is 11-1 at home this season, and 5-2 all-time when facing the Huskies in Salt Lake City.

3. Washington was the fifth-highest scoring team in the nation at 84.6 points per game entering Tuesday’s contests.

PREDICTION: Washington 85, Utah 80