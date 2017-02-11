Utah got the win it needed Thursday, getting pastWashington State 74-70 following a 0-2 road trip. Now the Utes will try tomaintain the momentum Saturday afternoon when they host struggling Washington.

Against the Cougars, Utah came out sluggish andfell behind 19-9 before closing out the half with a 25-4 run. The Utes then hadto repel a late Washington State charge in the final minutes to move two gamesabove .500 in Pac-12 play. “I feel like we always start slow,” Utah leading-scorerKyle Kuzma said in the team’s post-game news conference Thursday afterstruggling through a 10-point outing. “For the majority of the season, we’vestarted slow and then picked it up in the second half. We just have to bebetter and a little more focused.” Meanwhile Thursday, Washington was dealt a hugepre-game setback at Colorado when standout freshman and leading scorer MarkelleFultz was a surprise scratch due to knee soreness, and the Huskiesproceeded to suffer their sixth straight loss, falling 81-66.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-15, 2-10 Pac-12): Fultz leadsthe Pac-12 and all NCAA freshmen with his 23.2-point average, but the sorenessin his right knee was a little too concerning Thursday night, and coach LorenzoRomar decided to hold him out. It was the first game missed this season forFultz, who is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points, sixrebounds and six assists per game, and Romar said his status going forward willbe “day to day.” Guard David Crisp led the Huskies with 17 points Thursday andis second on the team with a 13.8 average, while forward Noah Dickerson isaveraging 10.9 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds.

ABOUT UTAH (16-8, 7-5): With Kuzma strugglingThursday, junior forward David Collette came up big, hitting 7-of-9 shots and8-of-13 free-throw attempts to score a game- and career-high 22 points. Collette,a transfer from Utah State, has reached double figures in all 14 of his games,and his 14.6 average trails only Kuzma’s 15.8. Five other Utes are averaging atleast seven points per outing, including guard Lorenzo Bonam (13.0), who’sshooting 58.7 percent from the field and a team-best 80.8 from the free-throwstripe.

TIP-INS

1. Washington senior captain Malik Dime, who has missed nine straight games with a broken finger, has been suspended indefinitely after slapping a Colorado student heckler at halftime Thursday.2. Utah has won six of the last seven in the series,including a 94-72 victory in Seattle on Jan. 21.

3. In the first meeting this season, Bonam and fellowguard Devon Daniels scored 24 points apiece as the Utes shot 60 percent fromthe floor and overcame a 30-point game from Fultz.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Washington 70