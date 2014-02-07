(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Huntsman Center in Game Notebook)

Utah 78, Washington 69: Brandon Taylor scored 20 points as the Utes eased away from the visiting Huskies in the second half.

Delon Wright added 19 points, five assists and three steals for Utah (15-7, 4-6 Pac-12). Jordan Loveridge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Dallin Bachynski paced the reserves with eight points.

C.J. Wilcox shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and scored 20 points to lead Washington (13-10, 5-5). Nigel Williams-Goss finished with 19 points and Desmond Simmons added 14 points and six rebounds for the Huskies.

Utah took a 31-30 lead into the half after trailing by as many as seven in the opening 20 minutes. Neither team led by more than three points in the second half until Utah scored 13 straight to take a 62-51 lead with just under six minutes left.

Williams-Goss sank a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five with 2:59 left and his three-point play trimmed it to four with 2:22 on the clock. Taylor followed with a 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining to push the lead back to seven and Jeremy Olsen’s block set up a fast-break layup by Princeton Onwas to extend the lead to 72-63 with 59 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah recorded its 1,700th victory in program history and trails only UCLA among Pac-12 teams. ... Washington G Andrew Andrews, who came in third on the team at 12.6 points, missed his first 10 shots before making a layup with 3 ½ minutes left. Andrews, who came in averaging 14.2 points in Washington’s five conference wins and eight points in its four losses, finished with two points. … Utah has won 19 of its last 21 games at the Huntsman Center dating to last season.