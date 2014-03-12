Utah 67, Washington 61: Delon Wright had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Utes withstood a second-half rally by the Huskies in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Jordan Loveridge collected 13 points and nine rebounds for No. 8 seed Utah (21-10), which advances to face regular-season champion Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Wright shot 9-of-11 from the foul line and had three steals and two blocks for the Utes, who outrebounded the ninth-seeded Huskies 39-28.

Freshman Darin Johnson matched a career high with 16 points for Washington (17-15), which shot 37 percent from the field and 4-of-14 from 3-point range. Nigel Williams-Goss added 15 points while leading scorer C.J. Wilcox was held to 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Washington trailed 34-24 after shooting 26.9 percent from the field in the first half, but the Huskies battled back and led 41-40 on Johnson’s layup with just over 11 minutes remaining. Johnson scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 2 and received extended playing time in place of Andrew Andrews, who was limited to three points while battling food poisoning.

Desmond Simmons tied the game at 60 with 1:08 left before Dakarai Tucker’s 3-pointer gave Utah the lead with 40 seconds to play. Williams-Goss and Wilcox each missed their final 3-point attempts, and the Utes converted their final four foul shots to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last eight meetings between Washington and Utah have all been decided by single digits. … The Utes lost 65-56 at Arizona on Jan. 26 before falling 67-63 in overtime at home on Feb. 19. … Brandon Taylor scored nine points while Tucker and Dallin Bachynski contributed eight points apiece for Utah, which improved to 19-3 when leading at halftime.