Utah 90, Washington 82

Center Jakob Poeltl scored 23 points and guard Lorenzo Bonam added 18 points to help hot-shooting Utah pull away from Washington for a 90-82 victory Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Forward Jordan Loveridge scored 16 points and guard Brandon Taylor added 15 points -- and the duo combined for nine 3-pointers -- to help pace the Utes.

Utah (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) shot 70.4 percent (19-for-27) in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak.

Related Coverage Preview: Washington at Utah

Center Marquese Chriss scored 24 points and guard Andrew Andrews added 22 points to lead Washington. The Huskies (15-9, 7-5 Pac-12) lost for the third time in four games.

Turnovers helped keep Washington in the game during the first half. Utah committed 12 turnovers before halftime, and the Huskies outscored the Utes 19-7 in points off turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

Utah opened the game by making three consecutive baskets -- highlighted by a pair of Loveridge 3-pointers -- to take a quick 8-3 lead. Washington quickly answered with a 9-0 run, fueled by a pair of baskets from Andrews, to charge in front 14-10. Utah committed five turnovers over a five-minute span to give the Huskies’ run extra life.

The Utes retook a 20-16 lead when Bonam dunked the ball and subsequently converted a three-point play on the next possession. Utah stayed in front until forward Noah Dickerson made a layup to put Washington up 35-34 with 2:49 left before halftime.

The teams traded baskets over the final minute with Bonam’s dunk before the buzzer giving the Utes a slim 43-40 halftime lead.

Washington cut Utah’s lead to one point on six different occasions early in the second half -- the final time when Green drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the deficit to 64-63 with 9:10 remaining. The Huskies could not tie the game or take a lead because Utah scorched the nets for the bulk of the half.

After Huskies forward Dominic Green’s 3-pointer, Utah made five baskets in a row -- including three consecutive 3-pointers from Bonam, Taylor and Loveridge -- to fuel a 16-4 run and open up an 80-67 lead with 5:50 left.

Washington strung together one more comeback. The Huskies cut Utah’s lead to 87-82 on forward Malik Dime’s tip-in basket with 1:25 left. However, Poeltl dunked the ball with 36 seconds remaining to keep Washington from getting closer.