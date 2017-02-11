Utes rout short-handed Huskies

Devon Daniels and Parker Van Dyke scored 16 points apiece to help Utah cruise to an 85-61 victory over Washington on Saturday.

David Collette added 14 points while Kyle Kuzma chipped 13 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. Utah (17-8, 8-5 Pac-12) earned its fourth straight win over the Huskies and beat Washington for the seventh time in the last eight games between the two teams.

The Utes shot 34 of 61 (55.7 percent) from the field and 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) from 3-point range. They out-rebounded Washington 39-23 and had an 18-7 edge in second-chance points.

David Crisp scored a season high 31 points and Noah Dickerson added 18 for the shorthanded Huskies.

Washington (9-16, 2-11 Pac-12) played without senior forward Malik Dime after he was suspended indefinitely following the team's 81-66 loss to Colorado on Thursday. Dime drew the suspension for slapping a Colorado student heckler during halftime.

Freshman guard Markelle Fultz also missed his second straight game because of a sore left knee. Fultz leads the Pac-12 in scoring (23.6 ppg) and ranks second in assists (6.0). Without him in the lineup, the Huskies fell victim to prolonged scoring droughts.

Washington took advantage of three straight Utah turnovers to stake out an early 18-10 lead. Crisp scored back-to-back layups and tipped in another missed layup to finish off those three possessions.

At that point, Utah's defense took over. The Utes ripped off a 20-0 run to surge in front of the Huskies. Lorenzo Bonam ignited the run with a 3-pointer and knocked down another basket from the perimeter to give Utah the lead. Daniels capped the lengthy run with a layup, giving Utah a 30-18 lead with 6:02 left before halftime.

The Huskies went 7:31 without scoring until Dickerson made a free throw with 5:14 left in the first half. Washington missed eight straight shots and committed five turnovers during that stretch.

It didn't get better after halftime for the Huskies. After Crisp made a pair of jumpers to cut Utah's lead to 44-34, the Utes ripped off an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Collette sparked the run with a dunk and Daniels finished it off with a layup, giving Utah a 55-34 lead with 14:03 remaining.