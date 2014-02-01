Preview: Washington at Washington State

Washington will embark on a three-game road trip in Pac-12 play, beginning with in-state rival Washington State on Saturday. The Huskies have won six straight over Washington State, with five of those contests decided by five points or fewer. In desperate need of scoring, Washington State’s prayers could be answered with the possible return of leading scorer DaVonte Lacy.

Lacy has missed the last six games with injured ribs and two prior games following an appendectomy. Even with a healthy Lacy on the court, the Cougars will still have to account for Washington’s potent scorers on the defensive side. C.J. Wilcox ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.6 points per game while Nigel Williams-Goss set the Huskies freshman scoring record with 32 points in an 87-81 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-8, 5-3 Pac-12): The Huskies defended home court against the state of Oregon this past week, knocking off Oregon and Oregon State back-to-back. The Beavers figured out a way to slow down Wilcox, limiting him to 14 points but that opened up the lane for a big night from Williams-Goss. Washington continues to thrive offensively, averaging 76.5 points and has scored 80 or more in three of the last four games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-12, 1-7 Pac-12): Ken Bone’s squad is struggling to find scoring in the midst of a four-game slump, which makes Lacy’s potential return all the more important. “... I‘m not saying if we had him out there we’d be 5-2 or 6-1 or 4-3 or anything,” Bone told The Spokesman-Review. “I think we would be better, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

TIP-INS

1. Lacy did not play in the previous meeting against Washington last season due to a torn meniscus in his knee.

2. Washington has won 10 of the last 12 meetings with Washington State and leads the series 177-100.

3. In addition to his big scoring night, Williams-Goss has consistently moved the ball around with 19 assists over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Washington 80, Washington State 74