Preview: Washington at Washington State

Washington heads into Sunday’s game at Washington State looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, which is the longest during coach Lorenzo Romar’s 13 years with the Huskies. Desperate for a piece of good news, Washington’s depleted frontline is expected to receive a much-needed boost with the return of forward Jernard Jarreau, who has missed the past 10 games due to a knee injury. Washington State is seeking a regular-season sweep after edging the Huskies 80-77 in Seattle on Jan. 10.

The Huskies have won just three of their last 14 games since starting the season with an 11-0 record, while Washington State has lost seven of its last nine. Jarreau, who started each of the Huskies’ first 15 games, will look to spark a team that has struggled mightily following the Jan. 26 dismissal of 7-foot center Robert Upshaw, who had 85 blocks in 19 games. The Huskies have been starting four guards along with 6-9 forward Shawn Kemp Jr. for the last six games, but Romar indicated Jarreau could rejoin the starting lineup as soon as Sunday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-11, 3-10 Pac-12): Kemp is averaging 11.3 points over his last six games and should benefit greatly from Jarreau’s return. The backcourt is led by Nigel Williams-Goss, who averages a team-high 15.2 points and made a strong impression on Cougars coach Ernie Kent after he scored 30 points in last month’s matchup. “You don’t prepare for that guy, he’s too good,” Kent told reporters. “We just hope we can keep him in check and hopefully he doesn’t have another monster game like he had (in Seattle) because we had no answers for him whatsoever.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (11-14, 5-8): Forward Josh Hawkinson leads the Pac-12 with 10.5 rebounds per game and remains a leading candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player award. The Cougars boast a strong backcourt trio of DaVonte Lacy, Ike Iroegbu and Dexter Kernich-Drew, who is averaging 21.7 points while shooting 53.3 percent from 3-point range over the last three games. Lacy scored 25 points in last month’s win over the Huskies and is seven 3-pointers away from tying Klay Thompson for the school record of 242.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won seven of the last nine meetings against the Cougars.

2. Lacy has averaged 13.2 points while shooting 91.2 percent from the foul line in seven career games against Washington.

3. The Huskies are 9-2 when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Washington State 74, Washington 68