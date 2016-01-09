Preview: Washington at Washington State

Washington’s first road game of the season Saturday has senior guard Andrew Andrews returning to Washington State, where he set a career high for points last season with 35. And if that wasn’t enough, Andrews also hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining as the Huskies won 87-84.

“For me that was probably the biggest play since I’ve been here just because the stage that it was on as far as it being a rivalry game,” Andrews said Thursday in an interview with reporters, days after being named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for a second time this season. Andrews averaged 29.5 points in victories over UCLA and USC last week, leading the Huskies to a 2-0 start in conference play. Washington State, meanwhile, split home games against the Los Angeles schools, losing 90-77 to USC, and defeating UCLA 85-78. Junior forward Josh Hawkinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Bruins for his ninth consecutive double-double, tying the school record.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON (10-4, 2-0 Pac-12): “When you play on the road you have to be more aware, but in terms of style of play we’re ready to go on the road. We just can’t get distracted,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters ahead of his team’s first road game coming off an eight-game homestand. The Huskies are battle tested after winning 96-93 in double overtime against UCLA, and coming back from a 22-point deficit to beat USC 87-85 in a three-day span last week. Washington got its first sweep of the Los Angeles schools since 2011.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-5, 1-1): Hawkinson has been a double-double machine for Washington State with 11 in the past 13 games, and is on pace to finish with 25 - five more than the single-season record he set last season. The Cougars are one of the better shooting teams in the Pac-12, ranking second in field-goal percentage (49.1) and fourth in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.0), but average only 76.3 points - good for seventh. The goal will be to get to 80 points as Washington State is 14-0 over the last two seasons under coach Ernie Kent when scoring at least that many.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the series 179-102 and holds a 74-63 advantage in road games against the Cougars.

2. Andrews has scored in double figures in 25 straight games - the longest streak by any player in a power five conference.

3. Washington State is 9-0 this season when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Washington 80, Washington State 76