Preview: Washington at Washington State

Washington has lost nine straight and figures to be a quick out in the Pac-12 tournament, but star point guard Markelle Fultz insists the Huskies aren’t about to quit. The dynamic freshman looks to get the Huskies back in the win column Sunday against host Washington State, which ended a five-game losing streak with last Saturday's 86-71 victory over Arizona State.

Fultz is averaging a league-high 23.2 points for the Huskies, who turned in one of their best efforts of the season against No. 4 Arizona last Saturday before losing 76-68. “We’re right there,” Fultz told reporters. “I think we’re getting ready for something big. We’re getting ready for this next game to get this next win for sure. Getting ready for the Pac-12 tournament.” If the Huskies are going to avenge last month’s 79-74 loss to Washington State, they’ll need to figure out a way to slow down Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson. The 6-10 senior heads into his final home game averaging 19.5 points and 14 rebounds in four career meetings against Washington.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-18, 2-13 Pac-12): After missing two games with a sore knee, Fultz returned to the lineup against Arizona and finished with 26 points and six assists while going 10-of-15 from the foul line. The contest also featured the return of 6-9 center Malik Dime, who played for the first time since breaking a finger in his shooting hand last month and had four blocks in 20 minutes while battling foul trouble. Coach Lorenzo Romar continues to be pleased by the play of sophomore guard David Crisp, who is averaging 17.8 points on 48.3 percent shooting over his last four games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (12-15, 5-10): Senior center Conor Clifford helped spark last Saturday’s win over Arizona State with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while freshman point guard Malachi Flynn added 14 points and seven assists. The Cougars have received a welcome spark from senior guard Ike Iroegbu, who struggled early in league play but has averaged 16.7 points on 48.7 percent shooting over his last nine games. Iroegbu had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Sun Devils as the Cougars recorded their first season sweep over a conference opponent since 2011-12.

TIP-INS

1. The road team has won three of the last four meetings in the rivalry matchup.

2. Hawkinson set a school record with his 54th double-double in the victory over Arizona State.

3. Washington State is seeking its first season sweep of the Huskies since 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Washington 69, Washington State 65