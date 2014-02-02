(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2 in graph 2 RECASTS notes 2 and 3 CORRECTS “minute” to “1:08” in graph 5 Edits throughout)

Washington State 72, Washington 67: D.J. Shelton picked up his sixth double-double on the season with 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to lift the Cougars over their rivals in Pac-12 play.

Que Johnson finished with 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting for Washington State (9-12, 2-7), which snapped a four-game skid. DaVonte Lacy, the Cougars’ leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, returned from a six-game absence because of injured ribs and had 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

C.J. Wilcox had a game-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Perris Blackwell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (13-9, 5-4), which had its six-game win streak against Washington State snapped. Nigel Williams-Goss was held to 11 points after setting a Huskies freshman scoring record with 32 against Oregon State earlier in the week.

The first half featured 11 lead changes as Washington went into intermission with a 27-25 edge. The Cougars led by as many as three points in the first 20 minutes with 11 points from Shelton, but the Huskies quickly closed the gap.

The Huskies jumped out to a 42-34 lead with 13:40 remaining in the second half but Washington State rallied with a 15-1 run to take a 49-43 lead. The Cougars opened their advantage to double digits in the final five minutes and held off a late comeback despite missing six free throws in the final 1:08.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilcox passes Isaiah Thomas (1,721) for sixth place on Washington’s all-time scoring list. ... Dexter Kernich-Drew scored seven points while Ike Iroegbu added six as Washington State’s reserves outscored Washington’s bench 18-4. ... The Cougars were 2-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half and 5-for-11 after the break.