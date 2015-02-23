(Updated: CHANGES Williams-Goss assists to six in Para 2)

Washington 87, Washington State 84: Andrew Andrews drilled one of his six 3-pointers with 2.7 seconds left and scored a career-high 35 points as the visiting Huskies snapped their seven-game losing streak.

Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 points and six assists for Washington (15-11, 4-10 Pac-12), which shot 50 percent and avenged an 80-77 loss to the Cougars in Seattle on Jan. 10. Andrews was 11-of-18 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range as the Huskies won for the first time since Jan. 22 at Colorado.

DaVonte Lacy led Washington State (11-15, 5-9) with 23 points while Josh Hawkinson collected 17 points and 14 rebounds. Que Johnson scored 16 points and Jordan Railey added 10 for the Cougars, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games despite shooting 55.3 percent.

Washington State took a 41-37 lead into the halftime break after shooting 6-of-8 from 3-point range compared to 4-of-15 for the Huskies. Lacy scored seven straight points to put the Cougars ahead 82-81 with 1:47 left, but Andrews answered with a 3-pointer that barely beat the shot clock on the Huskies’ next possession.

Johnson converted two foul shots to tie the game at 84 with 36 seconds left before Andrews silenced the Cougars’ crowd with his second game-winning shot this season. Mike Anderson chipped in eight points and Darin Johnson had seven along with five assists for the Huskies, who committed a season-low three turnovers and finished 8-of-23 from beyond the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington F Jernard Jarreau, who missed the previous 10 games due to a knee injury, started and had six points and four rebounds. … Andrews was 7-of-7 from the foul line and became the 38th player in school history to score 1,000 career points. … Washington State G Dexter Kernich-Drew scored six points before fouling out with 2:02 left and the game tied at 80.