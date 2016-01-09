Washington 99, Washington State 95 (OT)

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Guard Andrew Andrews scored a game-high 29 points, including two free throws with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, to lift Washington to a 99-95 win at Washington State on Saturday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum.

Guard Dejounte Murray scored 25 points for the young Huskies (11-4, 3-0 Pac-12), who remain alone in first place.

Guard Ike Iroegbu led Washington State (9-6, 1-2) with a career-high 28 points. Josh Hawkinson added 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Hawkinson’s 10th consecutive double-double broke the school record he shared with Steve Puidokas, who set the record in 1975-76.

Hawkinson pressured Andrews into missing a jump shot near the free-throw line as time expired at the end of regulation. Washington outscored WSU 12-8 in overtime, when the Cougars missed three of five free throws in the final 2 minutes, 27 seconds.

Forward Noah Dickerson, one of four Huskies (and three starters) who fouled out, finished with 16 points. Forward Malik Dime added 14. Andrews led Washington with 10 rebounds.

Point guard Charles Callison scored 14 points for the Cougars. Center Conor Clifford had 11 points, and guard Renard Suggs scored 10.

Washington State led 49-43 at the half.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
