Cougars hold off rival Huskies

Josh Hawkinson put up 22 points and seven rebounds, helping Washington State beat rival Washington 79-71 in a Pac-12 Conference game Sunday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Charles Callison scored 18 points for Washington State (13-15, 6-10 Pac-12). Ike Iroegbu scored 15 points. Conor Clifford had 12.

Carlos Johnson scored 17 points for Washington (9-19, 2-14). Noah Dickerson had 16 points and 13 rebounds. David Crisp added 14 points.

The Huskies were missing freshman sensation Markelle Fultz, the team's leading scorer at 23.2 points per game. Fultz was held out with a sore knee for the third time in five games.

The game was tied with just over four minutes remaining. The Cougars took a 66-64 lead on a layup by Iroegbu, went up by five on a 3-pointer by Hawkinson and extended the lead to seven on another basket by Hawkinson. The Huskies cut the deficit to three on a basket by Malik Dime with 1:10 to play, but a big 3-pointer by Malachi Flynn helped the Cougars hold on for the win.

Washington State took a 14-8 lead on a jumper by Clifford just over five minutes into the opening period. Washington cut the deficit to two on a basket by Dominic Green and took a 19-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Crisp. The Huskies went up by three on a layup by Dickerson, but the Cougars tied the game on a 3-pointer by Callison.

The game was tied at the break. Baskets by Sam Timmins and Johnson put the Huskies up 37-33 early in the second half. The Huskies stretched the advantage to seven on a three-point play by Dickerson, but the Cougars battled back to get within one on a 3-pointer by Hawkinson and took a 57-56 on a layup by Robert Franks.