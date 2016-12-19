Washington edges Western Michigan

Markelle Fultz posted 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lead Washington to a 92-86 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Dominic Green scored 16 points for Washington (5-5). David Crisp had 15 points, while Noah Dickerson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tucker Haymond scored 28 points for Western Michigan (3-7). Thomas Wilder had 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Brandon Johnson added 13 points and Bryce Moore had 11.

Washington trailed by one with just over four minutes remaining, but the Huskies got big baskets from Dickerson and Green in the final minutes. Dickerson's layup put the hosts on top 83-82, and Green's 3-pointer pushed the lead to four.

Haymond scored nine of his team's first 11 points to help Western Michigan claim the lead early in the opening half. He made a 3-pointer to put the Broncos up 11-9, but Washington responded with a 7-0 run to take a 17-14 lead on a 3-pointer by Matisse Thybulle.

Washington went up by eight on a layup by Crisp and stretched the lead to 11 on a 3-pointer by Green, but Western Michigan battled back. Haymond made back-to-back 3-pointers and scored eight consecutive points to fuel a 10-0 run as the Broncos rallied to within one.

The Huskies were clinging to a 49-48 lead at the break. They went up by six early in the second period, but the Broncos stormed back to take a 58-57 lead on a dunk by Seth Dugan. Washington took a four-point lead on a 3-pointer by Moore and went up 73-68 on a jumper by Johnson.

Washington tied the game on a 3-pointer by Crisp and went up 81-80 on a dunk by Fultz. Western Michigan briefly reclaimed the lead, but the big 3-pointer by Green helped the Huskies prevail.