Preview: Washington State at Arizona

Ranked No. 1 in the nation and among the top 10 in many defensive categories, Arizona opens Pac-12 play Thursday at home against Washington State. The Wildcats carry a 13-0 mark into the contest, winning by an average of nearly 20 points during the non-conference slate marked by big wins over Michigan and Duke. Arizona, a perennial offensive power, has also embraced its efforts on the defensive end of the court, ranking sixth nationally by allowing 56.7 points.

The start of conference play couldn’t come at a worse time for Washington State, which won’t have the services of leading scorer DaVonte Lacy after he underwent an emergency procedure on his appendix Saturday.“He’s out for a while,” coach Ken Bone said. That spells trouble for Washington State as Lacy was averaging 18.9 points for the Cougars, who are last in the conference in scoring.

TV: 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-5, 0-0 Pac-12): Bone said he learned just before the Cougars’ pregame shoot-around last Saturday that Lacy was ill and found out in the afternoon that he would be hospitalized. Still, the Cougars went out and beat Mississippi Valley State 85-48 the same evening. Freshman Que Johnson continues to emerge by scoring 60 points over the past four games and can fill some of Lacy’s void.

ABOUT ARIZONA (13-0, 0-0 Pac-12): It was the second straight year the Wildcats went undefeated in the nonconference schedule. This time, however, seems a bit different as Arizona stamped itself as one of the national championship favorites powered by guard Nick Johnson, who has blossomed into a scoring machine averaging 16 points, and super frosh Aaron Gordon, who is a nightly double-double threat. The Wildcats also expect to have seven-footer Kaleb Tarczewski back after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona leads the series 57-16.

2. The Cougars have won four of their last five games.

3. With Lacy out, Royce Woolridge is the leading scorer for Washington State averaging 10.9 points.

PREDICTION: Arizona 85, Washington State 68