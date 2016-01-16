Preview: Washington State at Arizona

Mark Tollefsen and Justin Simon filled in nicely in No. 16 Arizona’s first game without injured guard Allonzo Trier and they’ll attempt to continue picking up the slack Saturday, when the club hosts Washington State in a Pac-12 game. Tollefsen and Simon shot a combined 8-of-10 and totaled 20 points in a 99-67 victory over visiting Washington on Thursday - five days after Trier, the team’s leading scorer at the time, suffered a broken hand in a four-overtime loss to USC.

Tollefsen and Simon will need to fill Trier’s void for another 3-5 weeks, but they certainly won’t have to carry all the weight. Tollefsen and the other four starters scored in double figures against the Huskies, which was Arizona’s first home game in three weeks. The Cougars did something Arizona couldn’t earlier this season, and that’s defeat UCLA, but they’ve since lost back-to-back contests versus Washington and Arizona State. Washington State has two top-caliber players in Ike Iroegbu and Josh Hawkinson but are searching for additional contributors, particularly on the offensive end.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-7, 1-3 Pac-12): Brett Boese made his first start of the season - and the second of his career - Thursday against Arizona State and freshman Robert Franks played a career-high 22 minutes in his first Pac-12 appearance, evidence that the Cougars still are searching for the right chemistry. Sophomore Derrien King also showed he’s ready to hop into the mix by scoring a personal-best 11 points in a career-high 26 minutes. That should help take some of the scoring pressure off Iroegbu, who has reached double figures in points in seven of his last eight games, and Hawkinson, who has put up a school-record 11 straight point-rebound double-doubles.

ABOUT ARIZONA (14-3, 2-2): The Wildcats have been putting 7-footers Kaleb Tarczewski and Dusan Ristic on the floor together, and that strategy likely will be in play when Hawkinson is in the game. Tarczewski has shown exceptionally fresh legs since returning from an eight-game absence due to a left foot injury. He has reached double figures in points and rebounds each of the last three games and his 16-point efforts in the last two contests are just two off his career high.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have won 22 straight Pac-12 home games.

2. Arizona has scored at least 80 points in nine consecutive contests, its longest streak since the 1997-98 season.

3. The Cougars are 0-6 when trailing at the half this campaign.

PREDICTION: Arizona 86, Washington State 67