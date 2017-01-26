Preview: Washington State at Arizona

After recording a signature win over red-hot UCLA, No. 9 Arizona looks to avoid a letdown Thursday against visiting Washington State, which has lost 10 in a row to the Wildcats. Arizona received an immediate boost in last Saturday’s 96-85 win over the Bruins from sophomore guard Allonzo Trier, who made his season debut and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Wildcats are riding a 12-game winning streak and a wave of national buzz after handing UCLA its second loss of the season on Saturday, when they set a season-high point total and had six players score in double figures. Forward Lauri Markkanen was named the nation’s player of the week after averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a road sweep of the Los Angeles schools, and the 7-0 freshman continues to impress with an all-around repertoire that includes a solid perimeter game. “He looks good on tape and he’s even better in person," UCLA coach Steve Alford told reporters. “What I didn't know is his ability to put the ball on the floor. For that size, he had a heck of a spin move. We hadn’t seen that kind of stuff on tape.” Arizona’s balanced attack features six players averaging in double figures, including a pair of freshman guards in Kobi Simmons (12.1) and Rawle Alkins (11.9).

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12): The Cougars entered last Saturday’s game against Colorado as the worst 3-point shooting team in Pac-12 play but shot 13-of-26 from beyond the arc in the 91-89 overtime win over the struggling Buffaloes. Senior guard Charles Callison made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 30 points, while guard Viont'e Daniels ended a season-long slump by scoring 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. The Cougars have the size to contend with Arizona in 6-10 Josh Hawkinson and 7-0 Conor Clifford, but their rebounding margin of minus-7.9 during conference play ranks last in the league.

ABOUT ARIZONA (18-2, 7-0): The 6-5 Trier practiced with the Wildcats during his 19-game PED-related suspension, so it came as little surprise when he played 27 quality minutes against the Bruins. Trier gives coach Sean Miller another offensive weapon in the backcourt next to Simmons, Alkins, Kadeem Allen and Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who remains limited while recovering from an ankle injury. “I almost feel we have a shot of energy when not a lot of other teams can feel that way,” Miller told reporters. “It’s almost as if we have a new life. We have a different team.”

TIP-INS

1. Arizona holds a 61-16 advantage in the all-time series, including 30-7 in Tucson.

2. The Wildcats have won 65 of their last 66 games at the McKale Center going back to the 2012-13 season.

3. Hawkinson averaged 13 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games against Arizona last season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 87, Washington State 66