Arizona 90, Washington State 66

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Forward Ryan Anderson led a balanced Arizona attack with 15 points and reserve guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 13 in the No. 18 Wildcats’ 90-66 Pac-12 victory over the Washington State Cougars at McKale Center on Saturday.

Guard Gabe York and forward Mark Tollefsen had 11 points apiece as the Wildcats (15-3, 3-2) extended their home winning streak to 49 games, the longest in Division I.

Senior 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski had 10 points and was two rebounds short of his fourth consecutive double-double as the Wildcats scored 80 points for the 10th straight game.

York converted a steal into a one-handed slam dunk for a 56-33 lead 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, and Washington State never was closer than 19 thereafter.

Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson had 12 points and eight rebounds, ending his school-record streak of 11 games with a double-double.

Guard Ike Iroegbu had 13 points and guard Charles Callison had 12. Iroegbu led the Pac-12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 54.8 percent but missed both his attempts.

Jackson-Cartwright, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, also had seven assists and four rebounds. He had a career-high 11 assists in a 99-67 victory over Washington on Thursday.

Arizona shot 54.2 percent and had a 35-23 rebounding advantage. Anderson had eight rebounds.

Tollefsen scored 10 points and Jackson-Cartwright had nine in the first half, when the Wildcats took a 46-31 lead by scoring 14 of the final 19 points. Tollefsen made all four of his field-goal attempts in the half.

Tollefsen and Jackson-Cartwright hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Tollefsen hit a follow shot after Cartwright missed a three as Arizona scored eight straight points in 67 seconds for a 43-28 lead with 1:43 left in the half.

NOTES: Arizona F Mark Tollefsen made his second consecutive start in place of G Allonzo Trier, who suffered a fractured right hand at USC on Sunday. Trier, expected to miss four-to-six weeks, is averaging 14.8 points per game. ... Cougars G Que Johnson returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in an 84-73 loss at Arizona State on Thursday. Johnson was averaging 9.8 points a game. He has started 15 games. ... The last time the teams met in Tucson, top-ranked Arizona held the Cougars to seven points in the first half of a 60-25 victory on Jan. 2, 2014. ... Arizona visits Washington State on Feb. 3. ... Arizona beat Gonzaga and lost to UCLA this season; Washington State lost to Gonzaga and beat UCLA.