Preview: Washington State at Arizona State

After disappointing conference openers, Arizona State and Washington State look to pick up their first Pac-12 victory when the Sun Devils host the Cougars on Sunday. The Sun Devils put together a solid non-conference run but had a four-game win streak snapped with a 76-65 home loss to Washington on Thursday. Things can’t get worse for the Cougars, who are coming off a historically bad offensive performance in a 60-25 loss at top-ranked Arizona on Thursday. The Sun Devils were tabbed to finish seventh in what promises to be a crowded middle of the pack, but their league opener didn’t go as planned. Arizona State shot 38.6 percent against a mediocre defensive team , a product of poor shot selection after falling behind early. The Cougars were without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy (appendectomy) and backcourt mate Dexter Kernich-Drew (concussion) against the Wildcats; Lacy will miss his third straight game and Kernich-Drew is considered questionable.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12): The Cougars were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 and their league opener did nothing to improve the outlook. Washington State was 9-for-45 from the field in its lowest-scoring output since 1938, and the offense is weak even without Lacy (18.9 points) sidelined. Royce Woolridge (10.4 points) is the only other player averaging in double digits, but freshman guard Que Johnson has averaged 12.6 points over the past five games.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-3, 0-1): The Sun Devils’ strength lies in the backcourt, as Jahii Carson (19 points, 5.1 assists) is among the nation’s best point guards and Penn State transfer Jermaine Marshall (14.6 points) is a solid secondary scorer. Jordan Bachynski (12.6 points, 4.9 blocks) is a tremendous post defender who leads the nation in blocked shots and can force opponents to score from the perimeter. Arizona State does good damage from the perimeter itself, shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range, but it went 2-of-14 from long range against the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State has won two straight and four of five in the series, including a four-game home win streak dating to 2009.

2. Junior Longrus led Washington State with six points against Arizona and was the only Cougar to make more than one field goal.

3. Bachynski (250) needs three blocked shots to tie Taj Gibson for third on the Pac-12’s all-time list behind Anthony Cook (278) and Channing Frye (258).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 71, Washington State 59