Preview: Washington State at Arizona State

Arizona State seeks its first win in Pac-12 play this season when it hosts Washington State on Thursday night. The Sun Devils dropped back-to-back games on a road trip to the Los Angeles schools this past week, losing to USC by 10 and UCLA by seven.

On the bright side for Arizona State, sophomore Tra Holder became the first Sun Devils player with at least 20 points in four straight games since 2013 after scoring a career-high 26 points in Sunday’s 81-74 loss at UCLA. Holder has averaged 23.5 points in the last four games while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 60.8 percent from behind the arc. Washington State lost an overtime thriller, 99-95, against in-state rival Washington over the weekend. Juniors Ike Iroegbu and Josh Hawkinson combined to score 49 points, but the Cougars missed some crucial free throws down the stretch and lost to the Huskies at home for the second year in a row.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-6, 1-2 Pac-12): The Cougars went 23-of-37 from the free-throw line with three misses coming in overtime. “It’s hard to lose games on free throws,” Hawkinson told reporters. “We hung with them the entire game and at the end of the day, it all came down to stepping up to the line and knocking them down. We’re normally a pretty good free-throw shooting team.” Hawkinson missed five free throws on his own account but produced a career-high 20 rebounds to go with 21 points.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-6, 0-3): The Sun Devils led UCLA 74-72 with just over two minutes to play but missed their final five shots, and the Bruins sank back-to-back 3-pointers sandwiched around three free throws to close out the game. “Late in the game, there were some defining rebounds we needed to get that we didn’t come up with,” coach Bobby Hurley told reporters. “It was a lack of effort and positioning. They went after the ball hard and made us pay for that.” Arizona State hopes for a better result on the glass against the Pac-12’s top rebounder in Hawkinson, who averages 11.4 rebounds and has 30 in the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. The Sun Devils have won five straight against the Cougars at home and hold a 39-36 edge in the all-time series

2. Hawkinson’s 10 straight double-doubles are a school record. He leads the Pac-12 with 12 double-doubles on the season.

3. Arizona State is averaging 41.4 points in the second half compared to 33.4 in the first half.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 77, Washington State 75