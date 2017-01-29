Preview: Washington State at Arizona State

Arizona State is scoring at a rate not seen at the school in nearly 20 years and the Sun Devils will try to use that to their advantage Sunday when they host Washington State in a Pac-12 game. Arizona State is third in the conference at 81.6 points per game, its highest scoring output since averaging 84.5 for the 1997-98 season, but the extra offense hasn’t translated into more wins.

Arizona State is tied with Washington State for seventh in the conference standings approaching the halfway point of Pac-12 play, and there seems to be a wide gap between the top six and bottom six teams. The starting backcourt for the Sun Devils is tough to match, as Torian Graham (18.7) Tra Holder (17.3) and Shannon Evans II (15.4) can break out with a huge game any night. Washington State has one of the most productive big men in the Pac-12 in Josh Hawkinson, who recorded a conference-leading 20 double-doubles in 29 games last season, but for the first time this season didn’t reach double figures in points or rebounds in a 79-62 loss Thursday against No. 9 Arizona. Conor Clifford had a big game, however, scoring 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and the 7-foot senior should have another big day against the undersized Sun Devils.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (10-10, 3-5 Pac-12): Malachi Flynn wasn’t overwhelmed in his first game at Arizona, totaling 12 points, five rebounds and three assists while continuously attacking the basket. The freshman guard still struggles with consistency, none more evident than when he missed all nine shots while going scoreless earlier this month against Stanford, then coming back with 20 points two days later at California. Ike Iroegbu hasn’t been able to build on last season like he did the previous two years, but he’s another slippery guard who can give Arizona State problems with his scoring ability.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-11, 3-5): Obinna Oleka has been stuck in the unenviable position of having to protect the paint by himself against big teams such as Arizona, UCLA and Utah. He’ll face a similar challenge against the Cougars, and the 6-8 forward should be highly motivated, especially after producing a season-low two points in Wednesday’s win against visiting Washington. The Sun Devils are still hoping 6-8 freshman Ramon Vila will provide valuable minutes off the bench, but he still has flaws in his game, most recently shooting 1-for-6 from the free throw line against the Cougars.

TIP-INS

1. Graham, Holder and Evans are three of the top 10 scorers in the Pac-12.

2. Evans leads the conference in free throw shooting 87.2 percent and would be the first Arizona State player to finish No. 1 in that category since Alex Austin shot 86.3 percent in 1988-89.

3. Washington State has lost six straight at Arizona State, averaging 59.8 points in those defeats.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 79, Washington State 67