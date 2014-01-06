Arizona State 66, Washington State 47: Jermaine Marshall poured in 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting as the host Sun Devils pulled away for their first Pac-12 victory.

Jahii Carson scored 14 points and Shaquielle McKissic added 12 points and nine rebounds for Arizona State (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12). The Sun Devils have won three straight and five of six in the series, including a five-game home winning streak against the Cougars.

Que Johnson led Washington State (7-7, 0-2) with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but he was the only Cougar in double digits. Ike Iroegbu added seven points and Junior Longrus had seven rebounds and four steals to go with four points.

The Cougars weren’t as hapless at the offensive end as they were in a 60-25 loss to Arizona on Thursday, but they continued to struggle, shooting 34 percent and going 5-for-19 from 3-point range. The Sun Devils led by 11 with less than four minutes left in the first half before Washington State scored nine straight and Arizona State settled for a 27-23 halftime advantage.

Johnson kept the Cougars in it early in the second half, but Marshall caught fire and scored 16 points during an 18-2 run as Arizona State stretched it out to 51-33 with less than 11 minutes to play. Washington State didn’t cut the deficit below 18 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State C Jordan Bachynski (255) blocked five shots, moving past Taj Gibson (253) for third on the Pac-12’s all-time list. … Washington State leading scorer DaVonte Lacy was expected to miss a third straight game but returned just eight days after an emergency appendectomy. He scored four points before going to the locker room late in the first half and did not return to the game. … The Sun Devils were 9-of-20 from 3-point range and have hit at least eight 3-pointers in 10 of their 15 games.