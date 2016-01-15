Arizona State 84, Washington State 73

Sophomore guard Tra Holder scored 20 points, and Arizona State snapped a three-game losing streak with an 84-73 victory over Washington State on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Tempe, Ariz.

Sophomore guard Kodi Justice added 16 points and senior forward Willie Atwood had 15 for the Sun Devils (11-6, 1-3). Junior forward Obinna Oleka contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State, which prevailed despite shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

Junior guard Ike Iroegbu scored 18 points for the Cougars (9-7, 1-3), who committed 16 turnovers while losing for the fifth time in the past seven games. Junior forward Josh Hawkinson added 15 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore forward Derrien King and freshman forward Robert Franks had 11 points apiece.

Washington State was within nine points after a basket by junior center Conor Clifford with 7:52 remaining before the Sun Devils rattled off the next seven points. A 3-pointer by Atwood pushed the score to 73-56 with 5:11 left, and the Cougars never crept closer to 10 down the stretch.

Arizona State pulled away with a 17-0 first-half surge that was capped by eight consecutive points from Holder. He knocked down two 3-pointers in a 44-second span and added two free throws to give the Sun Devils a 27-13 advantage.

The Cougars missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts during the Arizona State run and found themselves down by 17 points late in the half. Washington State trailed 40-25 at the break before starting the second half with 10 straight points to get back into the contest.

Holder responded with a three-point play, and Justice drained a 3-pointer as the Sun Devils tallied eight straight points to take a 13-point advantage with 15:52 remaining. The Cougars trailed 54-45 after a three-point play by Hawkinson with 12:35 left before Justice scored five straight to push Arizona State’s lead back to 14 points.