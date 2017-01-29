Washington State tops Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Hawkinson had a career-high 31 points and Ike Iroegbu had 22 points and 10 assists in Washington State's 91-83 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Hawkinson was 10 of 16 from the field and made all nine of his free throws. He had 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season, one behind Utah forward Kyle Kuzma for the Pac-12 lead.

Guard Charles Callision scored 11 points and guard Malachi Flynn had nine points for the Cougars (11-10, 4-5), and each made three of Washington State's 10 3-pointers. Hawkinson had two.

Callison's third 3-pointer of the second half gave the Cougars their biggest lead at 80-69 with 2:42 remaining.

Guard Tra Holder had 25 points and seven rebounds and guard Torian Graham had 19 points for the Sun Devils (10-12, 3-6), who have lost five of six.

Washington State won for the first time in Tempe since Klay Thompson had 28 points and eight 3-pointers in a 65-55 victory on Jan. 29, 2009.

Obinna Oleka had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona State, his 12th double-double.

Callison hit two 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the second half when the Cougars opened a seven-point lead at 63-56 with 11:54 remaining while erasing a three-point halftime deficit.

Washington State shot 52.6 percent from the field and had a 35-34 rebounding edge. Arizona State shot 41.3 percent, going 13 of 33 in the second half, and made 10 of 29 3-point attempts. Washington State was 10-of-19 from 3-point range.

Washington State scored nine of the first 10 points and led 19-9 before Arizona State went on a 20-9 run to take a one-point lead. Holder and Hawkinson had 16 points apiece in the first half. The Sun Devils led 40-37 at halftime.