Preview: Washington State at California

By virtue of its three road wins to open conference play and a convincing home victory last time out, California has emerged as the most likely competitor to No. 1 Arizona for the Pac-12 crown. The Golden Bears look to remain one of two undefeated teams in league play Saturday, when they host Washington State. California, which won at Stanford, Oregon and Oregon State earlier this month, improved to 9-0 at home after handing Washington its most lopsided loss of the season on Wednesday.

The Golden Bears are off to their best start in Pac-12 action since 2009 and easily could collect two more wins with upcoming games against Washington State and USC – the two teams that reside in the conference cellar. The Cougars ended a three-game slide with Sunday’s 49-46 win over Utah but were throttled at Stanford 80-48 on Wednesday. Washington State, which will conclude a stretch during which it plays four of its first six conference games on the road, has dropped the first three away from home by an average of 28.7 points.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-9, 1-4 Pac-12): The Cougars have struggled mightily to find offense without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy, who has been sidelined three straight games with a rib injury and missed five of the last six overall. Since Washington State’s 85-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State to close non-conference action – the first game Lacy missed - the Cougars have scored 49 points or fewer in four of five contests. Freshman Que Johnson has been about the only bright spot over the six-game stretch, averaging 14.2 points.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (13-4, 4-0): Not only did David Kravish (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Richard Solomon (13 and 12) each post double-doubles on Wednesday, but they also made significant history on the defensive end. Kravish recorded four blocks and moved into second place in school history with 136 for his career, while Solomon had one to give him 100. Coach Mike Montgomery tied former Oregon State coach Slats Gill for the third-most wins in conference history against the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Bears are 46-17 all-time at home against Washington State.

2. During its five-game winning streak, California is shooting 52.5 percent from the floor – including 47.9 percent from beyond the arc.

3. The last time the Golden Bears began league play with five straight victories was 2003, when they opened 7-0.

PREDICTION: California 81, Washington State 53